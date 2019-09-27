Tipperary man Keith Lynch who died in US remembered as a 'friend to everyone'

A Tipperary man who died in the US last week has been described as a hardworking, family man who was a friend to everyone he met.

Keith Lynch of Woodlawn, New York and formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary passed away on Thursday, September 19.

Keith spent his formative years in Roscrea where he attended the local vocational school. He spent some time working in the bacon factory in the town before leaving for London and later America. He moved to Woodlawn, New York to work as an Aer Lingus carpenter in 2000.

In 2006 he met the 'love of his life' Katie Doherty and the couple spent many happy years together travelling, cheering on their beloved GAA teams and spending time with friends and family.

A tribute posted online described Keith as a wonderful husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.

It read: "He was caring, thoughtful, energetic and unbelievably funny. He was a true family guy, hardworking and a friend to everyone he knew."

Also among those to pay tribute to the late Mr Lynch were Killavilla Utd AFC who issued a statement on their social media page.

"The Lynch family has played a huge part in our club with generations of playing and coaching throughout."

"We offer our sincerest condolences to Keith's family at this very sad time," it read.

A celebration of Keith's life took take place at Pelham Funeral Home at 64 Lincoln Ave. Pelham NY on Monday, September 23.

A funeral mass for Keith took place on Friday, September 27 in St. Cronin's Church, Roscrea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Keith will be deeply missed by his loving wife Katie, parents Dickie and Anne, brothers Jason, Michael, Allen and James, sisters-in-law Rebecca, Sinead, Angela and Daniika, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, Katie's Family and everyone that knew him.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.