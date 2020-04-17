The late Kathleen O'Brien, Holycross

It was with genuine sadness and deep regret that the people of Holycross mourn the loss of one of our own, Kathleen O'Brien (nee Keating), The Green.

Kathleen passed away in Milford Care Centre following a brief stay in University Hospital Limerick.

Kathleen had been in ill health for many years and during the months prior to being admitted to hospital she had suffered pain and discomfort with great fortitude and without complaint.

Kathleen loved life and lived it to the full. As a young girl living with her cousins Pat and Mary Keady she often travelled back to her city home in Dublin to visit her Dad and brothers but the appeal of country living always called Kathleen back to the tranquillity of life experienced in Boherna.

Kathleen attended Holycross school and the Ursuline Convent in Thurles and later her course in Eccles St revealed her gifts in the culinary arts.

Many years later these skills resulted in Kathleen setting up a catering business.

As a devoted mother and loving wife Kathleen's interests were many, an avid GAA follower at local and county level there was many the good humoured argument in the O'Brien household between the Tipperary and Kilkenny followers.

Kathleen spent many hours in the garden and of course her baking was relished far and wide. She was one of the first members of the local guild of the I.C.A. when it was formed in Holycross in 1965.

She was an avid reader and had a special love of art and was delighted to avail of the opportunity to attend Art classes when they started up in the Sue Ryder Homes.

Kathleen loved sitting down for a chat and a cup of tea with callers to the house, she enjoyed a good joke and her infectious laugh will be missed by those who knew her. Kathleen's love of animals was evident in the fact that dogs always found a good home in the O'Brien household.

She was a kind, gentle and generous neighbor always ready to reach out when help was needed. Kathleen attended Mass regularly and had a great devotion to the Rosary.

Due to the current Government restrictions a private family Funeral Service was held on Good Thursday.

However to show their support for the O'Brien family and their immense affection for Kathleen, neighbors and friends lined both sides of the road from The Green to the Abbey as Kathleen passed by on her final journey.

Predeceased by her husband Joe, we offer our sincere sympathy to her daughters Mary (O'Mahoney), Ann and Catherine (Oxby), son John, grandchildren Eimear, Emmett, Niamh, Orlaith, Joe and Caitlin, brothers Michael, John and Pat, sons in law Brian and Andrew, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Collette, Trudy and Margaret, relatives and friends.

Peace to her kindly soul.