The late Michael Heffernan, Graigue, Moycarkey

The death took place on April 5 of Michael Heffernan, Graigue, Moycarkey.

After a short illness at Clonmel Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife (Mary Purcell, Balllyerk).

Deeply mourned by his son Kevin, daughters Christina, Cleantha and Maryrose, grandchildren Stephen, Connor and Staceyee, brother Matt, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covit 19 the funeral was in private.

May he Rest in Peace.