The late Mary Blyth, Cork and formerly of Clonlisk, Shinrone Tipperary

The death has taken place at Kent Road in Cork City of Mary Blyth (nee Killackey) formerly of Clonlisk, Shinrone.

Her father was Mick Killackey from Templemore Road, Cloughjordan and her mother was Kathleen Nagle from Nenagh.

Mary, who was born at Clonlisk Shinrone, was a well known poet and short story writer for children and adults. She wrote under the pen-name Yvonne O'Connor.

She had a great affection for Shinrone and Cloughjordan and she wrote a wonderful poem about Cloughjordan entitled "Beloved Cloughjordan".

In this poem, which was written from the heart, she tells the story of her many happy childhood visits in the 1930's to her Granny Killackey in Cloughjordan.

In 1988 Mary read some of her poetry at the first Cloughjordan Butter Festival. Mary also contributed articles to different editions of Cloughjordan Heritage. In Volume 7 of Cloughjordan Heritage she contributed an article entitled "Bog Days" which featured her well known poem "Tea in the Bog".

Another poem written by Mary called "Just another Year" was published in Volume 6 of Cloughjordan Heritage.

Over the years Mary kept in close contact with Cloughjordan and she was very proud of her Cloughjordan and Shinrone connections.

The Cloughjordan Heritage Group extends its deepest sympathy to the Blyth family in Cork on their sad loss and also extends its sympathy to Mary's many cousins in Cloughjordan.