Late Nuala Costello, Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday January 12 of Christina (Nuala) Costello (nee O'Loughlin), Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Pike of Rushall, Co. Laois, in the loving care of the staff and nurses of The Evergreen Unit, Belmont Nursing Home, Stillorgan Road, Co. Dublin.

The late Nuala, who was predeceased by her husband, Eddie, sisters, Eileen, Maureen and Anne, brother, Cyril and beloved grand-daughter, Grace, will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Celine and Deirdre, her sons, Adrian and Declan, her sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

In line with government / HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all, Nuala's funeral Mass for family only, was celebrated in St Canice’s Church, Borris-in-Ossory followed by burial in the Pike of Rushall Cemetery.

The late Nuala, who was a Primary School teacher, was also a music teacher. She gave piano lessons to many pupils and also played the organ in St Canice’s Church, Borris-in-Ossory for many years. She was a founder member of Borris-in-Ossory ICA Guild and was the first PRO of the guild. She also loved a game of Bridge and was a founder member and former President of Borris-in-Ossory Bridge Club. May she rest in peace