Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
FRIDAY, JANUARY 7
NBA
CELTICS @ NICKS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM
SOCCER
SWINDON TOWN V MAN CITY
UTV, 8PM
GOLF
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
SKY SPORTS, 8.15PM
RUGBY
BRISTOL V SALE
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM
SOCCER
BORDEAUX V MARSEILLE
BT SPORT 2, 8PM
SATURDAY, JANUARY 8
SOCCER
MILWALL V CRYSTAL PALACE
UTV, 12.45PM
SOCCER
GRENADA V BARCEOLNA
LA LIGA TV, 5.30PM
HORSE RACING
SANDOWN & WINCANTON
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V ULSTER
RTE2, 7.35PM
SOCCER
HULL CITY V EVERTON
BBC1, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, JANUARY 9
SNOOKER
THE MASTERS
BBC2, 1PM, 7PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V LEEDS UTD
UTV, 2.15PM
HURLING
KILMALLOCK V BALLYGUNNER
TG4, 3.30PM
RUGBY
WASPS V LEICESTER TIGERS
BT SPORT 2, 3PM
SOCCER
NOTTS FOREST V ARSENAL
UTV, 5.15PM
