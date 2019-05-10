Over €1.47 million worth of Tipperary properties for next Bidx1 auction

A hotel, a warehouse unit and a five bedroom home are among the list of Tipperary properties set to fall under the hammer at this month’s online auction hosted by BidX1.

In total 275 commercial and residential properties across the country are set to be included in the online property trading platform’s next auction on May 22 and 23.

A total of seven lots from Tipperary are currently listed in the BidX1 catalogue including a ten bedroom hotel with four separate residential units, a ballroom, restaurant and bar in Tipperary town. The Times Hotel at Bank Place, Tipperary town carries a guide price of €380,000 while the restaurant and apartments are let under an informal tenancy at an annual rent of €37,000.

LOT 169: Hayfield Manor, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

A detached office building at Hayfield Manor Thurles comprising of five ground floor office units together with six first floor office units carries a guide price of €150,000.

In North Tipperary a warehouse unit in Ballinderry with direct access to Lough Derg carries a guide price of €15,000.

Four different lots from Cashel, including a multi unit warehouse investment, are set to attract significant interest from bidders on auction day.

Rock Industrial Estate, Cashel extends to 4.6 acres and is currently subject to four tenancies providing a current rent reserved at €101,290 per annum. It carries a guide price of €650,000.

LOT 201: 92, 93, 94 and 95, Cashel Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Lot 201 on Cashel’s main street comprises four mixed use buildings, including retail units and twelve one bedroom apartments, and carries a guide price of €100,000.

Elsewhere in Cashel, a three bedroom apartment in vacant possession at Dominic’s Court carries a reserve price of €80,000.

A five bedroom home in Kilbreedy, Ardmayle, Cashel is also among the lots on offer and carries a reserve of €95,000. The property, which is in vacant possession is located on a site extending to 0.35 hectares.