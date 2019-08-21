'Outstanding' site beside Tipperary's Rock of Cashel for sale

An outstanding development site beside one of Ireland's main tourist attractions, the Rock of Cashel in County Tipperary, is on the market for €500,000.

The overall area of the property is .380 hectares (0.94 acres) and includes a large paddock area immediately facing the Rock and a dwelling house, with assorted outbuildings.

The property has been in the Ryan family for over 100 years. In April 1963, whilst doing a feature on Ireland in advance of John F. Kennedy's visit, an American leisure magazine captured an image of Mrs Ryan feeding her hens in the paddock immediately in front of the Rock. The same view remains unchanged today.

Under the Cashel and Environs Development Plan 2009-2015, the paddock area is zoned within the Patrick's Rock Master Plan and the entire is zoned Town Centre.

Under the St Patrick's Rock Master Plan, the paddock area may be used for tourist facilities, a visitor centre or retail. The dwelling houses and out-houses may be used for residential or may be considered for offices or retail.

