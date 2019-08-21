Tipperary pub in 'exceptional condition' on the market for €295,000

A County Tipperary pub has gone on the market for €295,000.

Anglim's Bar, Cloneen, is nestled between the local school, GAA grounds and church. The licensed premises encompasses a large lounge, a bar with independent access and a snug also with independent access.

It is easily managed and is fully served with cold room, keg room, spirit store and bottle store. To the rear and overhead is a top quality residential property encompassing a sitting room, kitchen, living room, four bedrooms and bathroom.

The property is in exceptional condition and very well decorated throughout. To one side is a double gate for deliveries and to the other side is a large beer garden with seating area providing excellent views of Slievenamon. To the rear is a large garden which provides great amenity space, scope for further expansion or indeed further development of a number of residential units.

