Luxury home in Moyne village, Co Tipperary

Moynetemple, Moyne, is a luxury home in Moyne village.

The house has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and stands on c. 1 acre on the edge of this quiet peaceful rural location.

Just a few minutes walk to the school and church, along with first class sporting facilities practically at your doorstep, the property is only a 5 minute drive to the motorway and Thurles is only 10 minutes by car.

This is a fantastic property and an excellent location for active family life.

The entire property is in pristine condition, with spacious reception rooms, kitchen/dining, utility, double detached garage, lawns front and rear

Viewing for this prestigious property is highly recommended. For appointment contact P.J. Broderick and Co., 51/52 Liberty Square, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Tel: (0504) 22811.