Stunning renovation in historical Holycross

Local Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles, are currently marketing a most impressive 3-bed residence, located in the heart of Holycross village. It is situated on a generous sized site and conveniently located within a short stroll of all local amenities and services in the village. Neighbouring towns Thurles (6.8Km) and Cashel (13.6Km) are just a short drive, with access to the M8 (Dublin / Cork motorway) available at Horse & Jockey (7.2Km).



This residence was recently extended and renovated to exacting standards, with quality finishes throughout, now offering generously proportioned rooms with an overall area extending to over to 1,360 Sq.Ft. (126 Sq.m).



The living room features an original cut stone inglenook fireplace complete with solid fuel stove. This leads into the Kitchen / Dining, a large open-plan, modern space with an abundance of natural light. The site itself enjoys a private enclosed yard and garden with original stone outbuildings - a wonderful safe space for children playing and outdoor entertaining.



This impressive residence boasts many original and modern features following the renovation works and is presented in turn-key condition throughout, ideal suited to a wide variety of buyers.

Currently guiding €215,000 with viewings highly recommended and by appointment only with sole agents Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson at (0504) 22997.