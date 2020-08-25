Average rent in Tipperary is 0.7% higher than previous year

Average monthly rents rose by an average of 1.2% in the year to July, according to the latest Daft.ie Housing Market Report. The new monthly report gives key figures on the health of both sale and rental markets, with figures for the sales market showing prices on average unchanged in July compared to a year ago. The average listed sale price nationwide in July was €259,733, while the average monthly listed rent was €1,412.

The average rent in County Tipperary was €858 which is 0.7% higher than a year previously.

Rents in Dublin are largely unchanged, year-on-year, having risen by just 0.2% in the last 12 months to July. In the rest of Leinster and in Munster, rents have risen in the last year – by 3.3% and 2.7% respectively. In Connacht and Ulster, however, rents are 0.6% lower than a year ago. In the sales segment, prices have risen in both Dublin (+1.2%) and the rest of Leinster (+2.1%) in the last 12 months, but have fallen elsewhere in the country – by 2.8% in Munster and by 2.5% in Connacht and Ulster.

The full report is available from www.daft.ie/report