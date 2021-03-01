

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed funding totaling €3,271,795 for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability.



The fund, which supports home adaptations for older people, those with a disability and people with mobility issues, is 80% exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority.

In Tipperary, the Department will allocate €2,617,436, which Tipperary County Council will contribute €654,359.



Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.



Commenting on the overall funding allocation, Deputy Lowry says that, not only will it provide support for older people and those with a disability to live independently, but it will also provide a boost to local economies, creating employment opportunities for local contractors.