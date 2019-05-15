Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 15, 2019

The late John (Jackie) Quigley

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Quigley, Crohane Lower, Killenaule, Co.Tipperary, 13th May 2019. after a short illness, bravely borne at South Tipp General Hospital. Predeceased by his son Seán, sister Breda Walsh, brother Willie and niece Caroline. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Kathleen, daughter Catherine Murphy, son James, daughter-in-law Linda, son-in-law Tommy, his beloved grandchildren Emma, Aoife, Kevin, Eóin, Eric, Aaron and Dylan, sisters Rebecca Quirke, Deborah Donovan, brothers James, Tom & Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Wednesday evening (15th May) from 4.30 o'c to 7.30 o'c, arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday (16th) at 11 am. followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery, Killenaule. House private please.

The late Fr Noel O'Connor SAC

The death has occurred of Fr. Noel, O'Connor, SAC, of the Pallottine Community, Dundrum, Dublin, and formerly of New Inn, Co. Tipperary, Greenford, East Africa and Wyandotte, Michigan. Fr Noel died peacefully at Blackrock Hospice, Dublin, on 13th May, 2019. Remembered with gratitude, love and affection by his Pallottine Community, his sisters and brothers, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Lying in repose at the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn, Co. Tipperary, on Wednesday 15th May from 5pm to 8pm, with Rosary and Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 16th May in the Pallottine College, Thurles, at 11.30am and burial immediately afterwards in the Pallottine Community Cemetery at St Mary's, Cabra, Thurles. No flowers by request.