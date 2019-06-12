Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, June 12, 2019

The late Maureen Leavy

The death has occurred of Maureen Leavy (née Lawless), Glenview Close and formerly of Garymore, Clonmel, and England, 10th June 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Melview Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by her son James, daughter Julia, grandchildren, brother Gabriel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Thursday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Thomas (Tommie) O'Donovan

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommie) O'Donovan, Reddanswalk, Tipperary Town and formerly of Ayle, Oola, June 11th 2019, Thomas (Tommie) in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving family Tim, Betty (Whelan), Pat, Mick and darling Brid, grandchildren Thomas, Lorna, Liz, Joe, Shaun, Rebeccah, Shane, Aisling and Mark, daughters-in-law Ursula, Carol and Ger, Betty’s partner Eamon, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday evening, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Bridget Hawkins

The death has occurred of Bridget Hawkins (née McAuliffe), 1 Marian Place, Killaloe, Clare / Ballina, Tipperary, formerly of Athea, County Limerick, (peacefully), at home, surrounded by her family, beloved wife of the late Bill Hawkins. Sadly missed by her loving family Liz, Jimmy, Chris, Timmy and Liam, brother John (Jack), son-in-law Alain, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Charlotte and James, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing on Thursday 13th at her home ( 1 Marian Place), (V94 X0YP), from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Reilig Lua, Killaloe.

The late Catherine (Kitty) O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O'Sullivan (née Lonergan), Shannon Drive, Corbally, Limerick and Late of Cashel

Catherine (Kitty) died peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted her loving sons Martin, Tomás, Michael and Denis, their partners Edel, Karen, Mary & Lorraine, grandchildren Alana, Aidan, Tom, Anna, Patrick & Joe, relatives and friends.Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, June 12th, from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally Road. Funeral on Thursday, June 13th, after 11.30am Mass to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. House Private Please