Roscrea ‘Choir of Ages’ to perform at the ‘Taste of Roscrea' Christmas food & crafts fair

The children from St Cronan’s National School have teamed up with the Rosie Greys to form the Roscrea Choir of Ages.

This cross generational choir’s first performance will be at the Taste of Roscrea, on Friday night at the Bank of Ireland enterprise night. The Roscrea Choir blends young and not so young voices proving the power and enjoyment of music.

Christmas Rambling House

Come to the Courthouse rambles on Wednesday December 12.

Going on the previous rambles this promises to be a really great night’s entertainment. You can take part as a musician, a singer, a story teller or a listener.

Ring 0505 22550 for information.

Christmas and New Year Hooley

When all the hype has eased, the Big Christmas and New Year Hooley will take place. It will on happen on Sunday January 6 in Racket Hall starting at 1.30pm with dinner, followed by music, entertainment and lots of spot prizes.

Come along with your friends and get the New Year off to a great start. There will be a cover charge of €20. Further details ring 0505 22550.