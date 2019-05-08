Busy month for Coláiste Phobal Roscrea - school news and updates

Coláiste Phobal Roscrea played Scariff in Ballyskenach Killavilla GAA field on Wednesday, May 1.

The game got off to a flier with both teams exchanging scores. Scariff was a physically bigger team and it helped them as they were winning most of the puck outs.

Some nice scores and good team play got Roscrea back in the game. Score at half time: Scariff 4-4, Roscrea 2-8. The second half was much the same but Scariff weren’t as good in the air as they were in the first half, but still they managed to get some nice scores and pull away from Roscrea. Roscrea tried all they could to pull it back but they just couldn’t put the ball in the Scariff net.

Scariff proved too good for Roscrea.

Offaly Minors

On Saturday, April 27, the Offaly Minors lost narrowly to Wexford at O'Connor Park. JJ O’Brien, Luke Watkins, Paul Cleary and DJ McLoughlin represented Coláiste Phobal well with JJ named as vice captain. All play with Shinrone.

The Offaly Minors head to Parnell Park on Saturday, May 4, to play Dublin Minors. Best of luck to all involved.

London Trip

On Thursday April 11, second year students and their teachers Ms Quirke, Mr Fitzgerald, Mr Flynn, Ms Dempsey and Ms Ryan headed to London for three days. This for many students was their first time away from home and there was great excitement. During the trip the group enjoyed a guided tour of London. They visited the History and Science Museum, spent a morning walking the red carpet with celebrities in Madam Tussauds and even managed to get a quiet word with Theresa May at number 10. The group finished a wonderful three-day trip getting a great view of London from the London Eye. Thanks to all the teachers for giving of their time to ensure a great trip was had by all.

Thank You

Thank you to all who helped with the Easter egg raffle where we raised €211. The money went to the most vulnerable orphans in Coloma, Uganda, so thank you for making a difference in these little ones lives. Fr Lorcan Kenny travelled to Coloma over Easter to visit Sr Mona and Sr Eileen Maher and join them for their Easter ceremonies. He is pictured above with some of the orphans at the school.

Clothes collection

There will be a clothes collection in Coláiste Phobal on Wednesday, May 8, in aid of purchasing an AED for the CBS field. This is being organised by the parents association. All donations will be greatly appreciated.

School Activities

It has been an extremely busy week back after the Easter break. On Monday April 29 we had fifth year LCA, graphics and construction task interviews and we had a TY road safety seminar in Thurles. On Tuesday, April 30, we had the Leaving Cert Art Drawing exam. On Wednesday, May 1, we had the LCVP written exam along, construction studies day exam and the girls east munster athletics also took place. On Thursday, May 2, we had construction studies day exam, junior cycle metalwork and musical auditions for third year students going into TY next year. On Friday, May 3, we had construction studies day exam, junior cycle metalwork and agricultural science project assessment and interviews.

Chaser Fundraiser

Our chaser rundraiser is going very well and is fast approaching. €50 gives entry to the event for two adults and two children. It takes place on May 17 in Racket Hall and promises to be a great night.

Congratulations

Well done to Courtney Hayes (TY) who took part in Roscrea Musical Society's production of My Fair Lady. Courtney was a chorus member on stage and represented the school brilliantly. She took the part of Rosie in the school’s production of Thank you for the Music earlier this year and has great singing and acting talent.