Killavilla United AFC beat Thurles 3-1

Killavilla Utd AFC’s senior side got back to winning ways on Sunday after an accomplished display against a very dogged Thurles Town.

Killavilla found themselves a goal to the good after just 61 seconds when a wonderfully floated ball into the area from Michael Cordial was brilliantly controlled by Paul Kirwan and the veteran finished with aplomb to give the Roscrea club the perfect start.

Killavilla continued to press hard and got a deserved second goal just before that half hour mark as Cordial found DJ McLoughlin, his perfectly weighted pass found Kirwan and he dinked the ball past the helpless keeper.

Killavilla continued to enjoy the game and they got their third score on seventy minutes when Shane Moloney got a goal-of-the -season contender.

He collected the some thirty yards out and his left foot volley found the top corner.

Thurles pulled one back after Stephen Byrne saved a penalty but the striker was quickest off the mark with the rebound.

A very good performance by all sixteen players who played but the stand out player was Kevin Fitzgerald who dominated in centre midfield throughout.

Kevin won man of the match. Final score Killavilla Utd 3 - 1 Thurles town.

Meanwhile, the senior team has a huge game this coming weekend as they entertain a very strong Nenagh Celtic side.

They beat Killavilla 2-1 in the reverse fixture and a win for either side this Sunday would be detrimental to the others title chances.

Please come and support David and the team as they look to retain their title.

Sunday, July 21, Villa Park, kick off at 11.30am