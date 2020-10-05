Major road renewal project for Birr Road

Roscrea’s traffic lights junction and Birr Road will undergo a major rejuvenation project this month, which will take six weeks to complete.

Lourdes Road from the roundabout at the Tesco shopping centre, the traffic lights junction and the N62 approach road into Roscrea from the Birr direction will receive a complete resurfacing, as well as new footpaths and safety infrastructure as part of the project.

Currently construction works on Roscrea's Market Square redevelopment are underway in the town centre and local representatives say the works on the N62 will complement each other as a major refreshment of the town's road network.

The works will result in some disruption for motorists and pedestrians.

Tipperary Independent TD, Deputy Michael Lowry confirmed the substantial €500,000 funding allocation from the TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) on Friday last.

“Work on this significant project will commence in the third week of October and will be ongoing for a period of six weeks. People are advised that it will cause some disruption and are asked to be patient while work is taking place”, Deputy Lowry said.

“Once finished, this project will complement the completed work funded by the Local Authority Municipal District at the traffic light junction, through which this stretch of the N62 transverses”, Deputy Lowry said.

Deputy Lowry thanked Minister Eamon Ryan for his co-operation and support on the matter and Roscrea based Councillor Shane Lee, who worked at local level to progress the works, said there has been a lot of pressure locally on the matter.

“We need to get this work done and it will bring this stretch of road and the busy footpaths up to grade. I am extremely grateful to Tipperary County Council Roads Engineers for their assistance at all stages in bringing this project to fruition”, Cllr. Lee said.

Full resurfacing of the entire stretch of road between the Railway Bridge on the Birr Road, through to the roundabout at the Tesco entrance on Lourdes Road will take place, as well as the removal and replacement of damaged footpaths and pedestrian safety infrastructure.

“This brings to an end a long running saga and I welcome the official announcement that the funding is in place”, Cllr. Lee said and added that work carried out at the Railway Bridge on the Birr Road a number of years ago has deteriorated.

“It was important to include this part of the road in the upgrade works in conjunction with Irish Rail. This section of the N62 is a very busy stretch of road both for vehicles and pedestrians and it has been a priority for a long time to ensure that it is brought up to standard for all users.

“The footpaths serve a large number of houses both on the Birr Road side of the Traffic Lights and on the Lourdes Road side of the Lights and this particular road also has the busy Public Library and the Fire Station”, Cllr. Lee said.

“Securing funding to this level takes a lot of negotiation and hard work but it represents a vote of confidence in the future of Roscrea”, he said.

The announcement of €500k funding for the works was widely welcomed by the members of the Municipal Council for the Roscrea, Thurles and Templemore area at their September monthly meeting on Monday.

Cathaoirleach of the Municipal Council, Cllr. Noel Coonan (FG) told the meeting he is perplexed at “why our roads in our District aren't completed to the same standard as those in our neighbouring counties”, citing the resurfacing works currently underway on the N62 between Birr and Roscrea as an example.

Cllr. Michael Smith said he hopes new pedestrian crossings at the Tesco roundabout and near the filling station and funeral home on the Birr Road are included in the plans.