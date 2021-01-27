85 year old Nora is first for Covid vaccine in Rocrea's Dean Maxwell

85 year old Nora Russell from Derrymore, Roscrea became the first person at Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit, Roscrea to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

She got the vaccine on Wednesday last alongside healthcare workers from the Unit.

Nora, who previously attended the day centre, has been a resident at the Dean Maxwell since 2016 and was delighted to receive the vaccine.

Nora commented that “I’ve never seen anything like this Covid, I’ve lived through a lot but this has been the hardest. I’m hoping this vaccine will help me see my three grandchildren and my two sons and family very soon, it’s great that all my friends at Dean Maxwell are getting it today, we can’t wait now for the second dose”

All staff, residents and their families were given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine.

Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received. They will each return for their second vaccination.

Director of Nursing Catherine Lanphier was the first staff member vaccinated, a Tyrone native living in Thurles, Lanphier said: “the relief is palpable here at Dean Maxwell, there is a spring in peoples step today and certainly among the residents there are lovely expressions of joy and gratitude that they have had their first dose, it really has given all staff and residents a great boost.”

Peer Vaccinator Ambili Appukkuttan, CNM 2 administered the first shots, Ambili is originally from India but working in Ireland 15 years and is now at Dean Maxwell 3 years. Ambili said: “it’s a great day for staff and residents and I’m really enjoying seeing the delight on their faces after getting the vaccine” dose.

Mary O’Brien, Head of Service, Older Persons, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare said on Wednesday: ‘It is another great day as we see further residents and staff in Tipperary receive their Covid-19 vaccination. I am delighted the roll out of the Covid vaccine is continuing across our Community Nursing Units. The remaining units will receive the first dose of the vaccine in the next few days. All residents and staff welcome the vaccine and uptake remains really high in our residential settings’.

Worldwide, vaccines save at least 2-3 million lives each year – and protect many more from crippling and lifelong illnesses. Only Covid-19 vaccines that have been authorised by the European Medicines Agency, having met stringent safety and effectiveness standards, will be used in Ireland.

All Covid-19 vaccines will be carefully monitored over time and updated safety data and information will be published and shared by the HSE, on our website and in our printed information materials.

Everyone can find factual, up-to-date information, based on scientific evidence on:

www.hse.ie/covid19 vaccine

www.gov.ie/covid19vaccine

www.hpra.ie

www.who.int