New Roscrea school is formally approved by department

The Department of Education has finally formally approved the building of a new Colaiste Phobail in Roscrea it has been announced this week.

Deputy Alan Kelly broke the news two weeks ago that sanctioning had been given for the school and was criticised for 'jumping the gun'. However, the Labour Party Leader was right on the money with the announcement and there is great rejoicing in Roscrea that the department has now formally issued the letter confirming the new build.

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the news of the project, which falls under the Large Scale Capital Programme and which will provide for the a new replacement of the 800 pupil Post-Primary school in the town. It includes the provision of a 4 class SEN base on the existing site.

Deputy Lowry is pleased to officially welcome this good news for Roscrea and particularly for the staff and pupils at Colaiste Phobal. ‘This is the only Post-Primary school in the town of Roscrea since the merger of the Sacred Heart Convent, the Christian Brothers School and Roscrea Vocational School in the late 1990’s. It is located on the original Vocational School site and the current buildings have outgrown the needs of the pupils. A new building is required to cater to the requirements of post-primary students in the years ahead’ he says.

Deputy Jackie Cahill was pleased to receive the news from Minister Norma Foley and thanked her for working with him closely on this issue since she came to office last summer and welcomed this very positive development for Roscrea today.

Speaking, after receiving official confirmation from the Department of Education this afternoon, the Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary said: “I am pleased to announce that Minister Norma Foley has today given official approval for a brand-new 800 pupil post-primary school for Coláiste Phobal Roscrea.

"Since Minister Foley took office last summer, I have had the privilege of working very closely with her and her key officials on a number of school development projects right around the county. Tipperary has seen millions approved in capital investment projects by Minister Foley and her Department over the last ten months or so. Today’s official announcement by the Department means that we have finally moved to the stage where we will see works commence in the not-so-distant future on the existing school site.

“This is great news for Roscrea and more great news for education in Tipperary. Fianna Fáil has a proud history of investing in education while in government, and today is further proof of that. I would like to thank my Fianna Fáil colleagues Minister Norma Foley and local Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Smith for their dedicated work with me on this over a long period of time”, Deputy Cahill concluded.