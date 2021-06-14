St Anne's Special School Roscrea pupils embrace gardening challenge

Pupils in St Anne’s Special School Roscrea took part in the School Gardening Initiative recently and embraced the challenge enthusiastically.



The School Gardening Initiative is part of Laois Education Support Centre's "Community of Belonging" project which has been running since November 26 2020.



The project aims to promote better understanding of diversity and inter-culturalism in our area.

The gardening initiative sought to promote understanding of diversity through the process of cultivating plants and vegetables in a number of pilot schools.



9 mainstream schools in Portlaoise and three Special Schools attached to Laois Ed centre and some schools with ASD units engaged in the project.



A total of 35 schools were supplied with two 4 foot square boxes divided into 16 square foot sections. The boxes were assembled for us by Laois Men’s Shed and plants and seeds were provide to each school.



Our consultant on the project was Elizabeth O'Connell and great care was taken in choosing the plants, which are all edible.



Two information sessions were provided by Zoom to all participating schools and huge interest has been generated by the project.



The success of the venture relies totally on the work done by both teachers and pupils in our schools and nowhere exemplifies this better than St Anne’s in Roscrea

It was great to visit the school and to see first-hand the enthusiasm of the pupils.