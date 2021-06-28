Autism Awareness fundraiser organised by Patricia Wright

Autism Awareness Roscrea
Patricia Wright has decided to do some funding for a local organisation, Autism Awareness Roscrea.
Patricia has recently started working as an Independent Usborne Organiser selling Usborne books through her site The Book Tree.
Patricia started organising the gofundme page for this cause a few months ago as it's one that is close to her heart.
“Autism Awareness Roscrea is a committee of dedicated and like-minded volunteers formed in April 2018,” she says. “Their main focus is on increasing awareness of the daily challenges facing individuals on the Autism Spectrum and their families in all areas of our community.
The volunteers offer support to families by hosting information evenings facilitated by professionals in the field, to meet the needs of individuals on the Autism Spectrum and their families, to increase awareness by providing information on the condition thus fostering a sense of understanding, inclusion and acceptance, encouraging inclusion in all settings, social, education, retail, sport and education within our local community, and hosting events to provide opportunities for the autism community to connect and create support networks.”
