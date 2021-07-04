Parishes of Roscrea, Bournea, Kyle, and Knock

Parish of Roscrea - news and events
Notice of dates for Sacraments
First Confessions
Roscrea Church for Corville, Sacred Heart, Scoil Eoin and Dromakeenan Tuesday September 7, from 5pm – 7pm. Priests will be available in the church for First Confessions.
Couraguneen Church for Lismackin School on Wednesday September 8 at 7pm.
First Holy Communion
Saturday September 11: Sli Dala 11am, Corville 11am, Sacred Heart 2pm.
Saturday September 18: Dromakeenan 11am, Scoil Eoin 2pm, and Lismackin at 2pm.
Confirmation at 7pm each evening as follows: Monday August 16, Dromakeenan; Tuesday August 17, Scoil Eoin; Wednesday, August 18 Sacred Heart; Thursday August 19, Corville; Friday, August 20 Corville; Monday August 16, Lismackin in Couraguneen Church at 7pm.
As of yet numbers can not be certain until further direction by the HSE.
