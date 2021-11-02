Roscrea hurling club notes and fixtures

Roscrea hurling club
Our Lotto is now available online. See our social media pages for the link to play
Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw. Tickets are also on sale in Keane's newsagents, Phelans Market House and Brendan Moloneys.
Last week's numbers : 6, 10, 27 and 28 Jackpot not woNext weeks jackpot €2,800.
Well done to our U15 team and management who took part in the John West Feile last week and won the Plate Final.
Roscrea Hurling Club extends sincere sympathies to Brendan and all the Maher family on the recent passing of Mick. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
U12D North Tipp hurling
Roscrea v Ballina on Saturday November 6 at 3pm in Roscrea.
The Drive-In Bingo at the Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA Grounds had to be cancelled last week after the pitch became waterlogged.
The iconic Matt the Theshers in Birdhill: now a plan to develop the village creamery has been approved by Tipperary County Council
