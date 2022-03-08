Coláiste Phobal Roscrea's fantastic Senior Camogie Panel lose by just two points in All-Ireland Final

Colaiste Phobal senior camogie panel who played in Banagher on March 2
Well done to Coláiste Phobal Roscrea's fantastic Senior Camogie Panel and Management who put up a brilliant performance in the All-Ireland Final on Wednesday, March 2, in Banagher.
Every single who player who took to the field for Coláiste did themselves and the school proud.
Unfortunately we narrowly lost by two points in the end.
The Panel and Management have given us a super year leading to the final and represented the school with distinction.
It wasn’t to be on the day but all can hold your heads up high for giving us such great matches, performances, commitment and dedication. Thank you for all your efforts to training and preparation.
Julian Kerton (Clonmel Celtic) put in a fine performance for his side in their 6-1 win over Cullen/Lattin in the Youths League on Saturday last.
Clonmel-born singer Edel Meade plays tracks from her well-regarded ‘Brigids and Patricia’ album on Saturday, March 19
FRS Network and Herdwatch staff at FRS Network HQ in Roscrea standing in solidarity with the people of the Ukraine and donating €20,000 to the Red Cross.
