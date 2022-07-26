AIB u-turn on Roscrea ATM is ‘welcome’

The ATM at the AIB in Roscrea, above, had been slated for removal
Roscrea Templemore Sinn Féin representative Breandán Ó Conchúir has welcomed AIBs u-turn on going cashless.
“It is welcome that AIB has changed its mind following the outpouring of public anger over the proposal,”said Mr Ó Conchúir.
“However it highlights the need for banks such as AIB who received substantial bailouts from the Irish people and in which the state still holds a significant ownership stake in, to have a greater sense of social responsibility towards their communities.
“That AIB survived the recession is down to the bailout they received following the recession in 2008, and it’s not too much to expect the board of AIB to remember this.
“I’d like to thank everyone who let their unhappiness with the decision be known.
People power is what achieved this u-turn,” concluded Mr Ó Conchúir.
