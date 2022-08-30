Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

On Thursday night last the Trail Blazers had a well attended walk on The Glenafelly Loop outside Kinnity Village.



It was a calm, bright night for walking and it was great to see some new members joining the group. Well done to everyone that made the effort.



This Thursday, September 1, we are going to walk The Silver River Loop at Cadamstown.

This will probably the last time we will be hiking this trail this year so this is an ideal chance to hike this special river loop, 7km moderate, looped walk, and well suited for all levels., Time: 2 hours. Meeting at the Silver River Loop Trail Head carpark at 7pm.



Our next Greenway walk will be The Barrow Way on Sunday, September 25, 23k flat walk from Robertstown to McCartneys Lock Bridge.



If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers. You will be made very welcome