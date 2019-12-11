All-Ireland rugby champions put their title on the line in Tipperary this Saturday

Kilfeacle’s & District RFC’s game last week away game against Skibbereen was postponed. Some say it was a blessing in disguise. Some say it gave the team a much-needed respite before the eagerly anticipated Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Semi-Final against current champions, Ashbourne who are chasing their fourth consecutive All-Ireland Junior Cup.

The last time Kilfeacle faced Ashbourne they were beaten by the reigning champions by double scores. Statistically speaking this is only a formality and all Ashbourne need to do is turn up on the day to secure their place in the final. They are running away with Division 1A of the Leinster Junior League. Everything, for Ashbourne is going to plan.

This encounter is being touted as a season-defining game, a rematch to get revenge for the 2018 final defeat, the old rivalry Munster versus Leinster.

Let us compare and contrast. Ashbourne is one of only three centres of excellence in Leinster, where the Leinster players train once a week with professional Leinster coaches. Kilfeacle and District’s Juveniles train at Morrissey Park once a week!

Ashbourne have won this competition three times in-a- row. Kilfeacle have never won this competition. Ashbourne are top of Leinster Junior Division 1. Kilfeacle are top of Munster Junior Division 1. Ashbourne have lost only one game in all competitions this year. Kilfeacle are unbeaten in all competitions this year. Ashbourne have to travel to Kilfeacle. Kilfeacle are at home.

These teams will line up nose-to-nose and toe-to-toe on the pitch. Neither side will ask for nor offer any quarter. They will have trained, they will have analysed, they will have plotted, planned and prepared.

Everything that the players and management can possibly do will be done. Every and any advantage they can gain will be gained.

To Ashbourne this is another shot at the prize, the glory and the cup. To Kilfeacle this might be the only shot. The Boys in Blue will do everything within their power to win but maybe the last millimetre needed, the last ounce of strength wanted and the last push summoned upon won’t come from the pitch. Maybe, just maybe, it comes from the sideline.

It might come from the unmeasurable sense of family that ‘the little club on the hill’ has been built upon; from the urges of a supporter; the support of a club member; the screams of a mother, sister, wife or partner; from the tears of a son, daughter, nephew or niece; or the demands of a father, brother or injured team-mate.

From the dreams of all the boys in blue who paved the way but never got this opportunity. Yes, the call is going out. We have the team. We have the opportunity. We need the support.

On this Saturday at 2.30pm in Morrissey Park, Kilfeacle and District RFC will step on to their very own Morrissey Park, ‘the Hill’. They will face Ashbourne but when they look around all they should see is me, is you, is blue!

Juvenile Training continues

Both mini and youth Rugby training continues at Morrissey Park, (the Hill), in Kilfeacle every Friday night at 7pm.

With a primary focus on fun, safety, learning the skills and improving the all-important agility, balance and co-ordination of each child we welcome bacck our regular players and we extend a warm welcome to any new players who would like to come and play for The Blues.

The under ages of Kilfeacle have experienced quite a degree of success over the past number of years and it is envisaged this year will be no different.

Children from the ages of 6 and upwards are most welcome and importantly parents of the children are encouraged to come to the sessions, meet the coaches of each of the grades, meet the other parents and generally integrate within the groups.