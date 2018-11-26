Presentation Ballingarry reach for the stars at Poetry Aloud final

Presentation Ballingarry students Maura Tobin, Mary Kate Cronin and Katie Cashman saw off competition from 1,700 entrants to reach the semi-final stage of the annual Poetry Aloud competition, organised by the National Library of Ireland (NLI) and Poetry Ireland, in partnership with UCC.

The semi-finals took place over three days, from Wednesday November 21 to Friday 23 at the National Library of Ireland.

The Poetry Aloud competition has three categories: junior, intermediate and senior.

Mary Kate, Maura and Katie competed alongside 125 participants from 82 schools nationwide in the semi-final. We are thrilled that Maura has progressed to the final stage of the competition.

Lyric Fm are currently recording a programme which will be aired in December and we are delighted that show producer, Claire Cunningham has been following out students progress throughout the competition.

Speaking at the semi-final, Brid O’Sullivan of the NLI’s Learning and Outreach Department, said: “Poetry Aloud aims to celebrate the art of poetry speaking and nurture the talented second-level students who practice it. This year, the prescribed poems and anthologies draw on a wide range of emotions and moments in Irish life and they have been truly brought to life by the participants. We are delighted to have welcomed students from Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry to the NLI to participate in the semi-final and would like to extend our congratulations to all for making it this far.”



The Poetry Aloud 2018 final will take place on Friday, December 7 at the National Library of Ireland and we wish Maura and her teacher Mrs Regan every success.