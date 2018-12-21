Colaiste Mhuire Thurles students entrepreneurial skills to the fore at Christmas market

On Friday, December 7 students from Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles took centre stage at the Dome with their Christmas market display.

Our students entrepreneurial skills were to the fore with goods and confectioneries for sale to fellow students, staff and members of the public.

Going from strength to strength each year the Christmas Market owes a huge gratitude to the Business Department in Coláiste Mhuire who have given immense guidance, time and patience in making this most important day in the school calendar a hugely successful one.

Thumbs up to all the students who donated 10 percent of their profits to the Amanda Stapleton fund.