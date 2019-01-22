Presentation Thurles create ‘magic moments’ to relive glory days at Subway Schools Cup final

Presentation SS, Thurles drove home to an impressive 65-76 point win in the Subway U19 B Girls Schools Cup final this morning, overcoming Coláiste Pobail Setanta to be crowned champions.

It was Presentation SS that were the first to get points on the board with a fast break lay-up from Anna Dunne in the opening seconds of the game. MVP Marie Creedon followed suit, and it was her drives to the basket which ultimately proved to be the thorn in the side for Coláiste Pobail Setanta’s defence.

Setanta’s Irish international player Katie Williamson responded with scores of her own to keep the Dublin team within reach at the end of the first quarter but Presentation Thurles were up five, 14-19.

It was an explosive second quarter start for Setanta with back-to-back threes from both Williamson and Milica Stankovic seeing them turn around a nine-point deficit. As both sides were tied up at 23 apiece, the tactical introduction of Laura Daly for Presenation Thurles saw her edge her side out in front once more with a huge three-pointer.

Picture: Anna Dunne of Presentation SS, Thurles, in action against Teodora Kutijevac of Colaiste Pobail Setanta

Anna Dunne proved crucial for Presentation as she netted baskets under the board while Marie Creedon’s strong drives to the basket proved troublesome for Setanta. Despite the huge intensity and energy both sides brought to the quarter, Presentation held a 15-point lead at the end of the third.

Credit is due to Setanta as they never once gave up the fight, scores from Katie Williamson and Teodora Kutijevac saw them claw it back to just eight-points in the final minutes of the game, however thanks to the superb offensive display from Creeden and Dunne, Presentation Thurles were crowned winners, 65-76.

Picture: Amy McGovern of Presentation SS, Thurles in action against Katie Williamson of Colaiste Pobail Setanta during the Subway All-Ireland Schools Cup U19 B Girls Final

Coláiste Pobail Setanta: Francine Ibeh, Aoibh O’Connor, Ciara Meegan, Teodora Kutijevac (8), Juliet Franklin, Milica Stankovic (8), Zoe O’Sullivan(3), Fiona Keyes, Kellie Mae Murphy, (2) Katie Williamson (31), Layomi Banjoko Johnson, Winner Roland (5), Dara Banjoko Johnson (6)

Presentation SS, Thurles: Jennifer O Meara(2), Tasha Tully (9), Marie Creedon (35), Anna Dunne (19), Amy McGovern(3), Laura Daly (6), Sophie Dooley (2), Kate Cavanagh, Rachel Cleary, Kate Anna Moloney Ryan, Aoife O Regan, Kathlyn

MVP: Marie Creedon (Presentation Thurles)