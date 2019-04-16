Medal haul for Our Lady's Templemore athletes at schools AC competition

Our Lady's Templemore racked up a tally of 18 medals at this year's Tipperary Schools Athletics competition on Wednesday, April 10.

Individual winners on the day were Keisha McCabe who won the 100m Minor Girls, James Devaney who won the 100m Senior Boys, Kate Delaney who came third in the Intermediate Long Jump, Molly Nevin who came third in the Minor Shot Putt, Liam Bergin who came third in the Intermediate Hammer Throw, Emma Grant who came third in the 100m Intermediate Girls and Cathal Ryan who came in at third place in the Intermediate High Jump and still only a minor athlete.

There was also success in the relays with Minor Boys, Jim O'Dwyer, Ned Delaney, OisinO'Dwyer and Cathal Ryan finishing third overall.

The intermediate boys, Jordan Collins, Kieran Shorley, Jack Ryan and Tommy Martin finished in second place overall.

The Intermediate Girls finished second with (Neassa Towey, Niamh Lawlor, Kate Delaney and Emma Grant.

Our Senior Boys, Denis Hennessy, Marton Varadi, James Devaney and Jack Cullen did not disappoint with a very good third position in the relay also.

Well done to all the athletes who participated on the day and congratulations to the winners.

