Presentation Thurles off to flying start in Munster soccer league

The Presentation Thurles senior soccer team began the defence of their Munster title with a home game against Coláiste Iósaef, Kilmallock on Wednesday last.

An uncharacteristically slow start from the Thurles girls saw them fall behind in the opening minutes as some weak defending saw the Limerick girls take full advantage and take an unlikely lead.

However this only served to focus the reigning Munster champions and Michaela Lawrence fired the Presentation level with a great finish from an Aoibheann Clancy assist.

The remainder of the game was defence against attack as the Presentation girls laid siege to the Limerick goal and goals from Aoibheann Clancy (2), Grace Flanagan (2), Chloe Shorley and Emma O'Sullivan saw Presentation run out convincing winners.

Next up is a much stiffer test against Ursuline Waterford in round two.

Final score: Presentation Thurles 7 Coláiste Iósaef, Kilmallock 1