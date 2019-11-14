Presentation Ballingarry honour Nuala Goldsboro for 25 years of dedicated service

In 1994, Nuala Goldsboro was appointed as caretaker at Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry so it was with a deep sense of appreciation that principal Ms. Cahill and deputy principal Mr. Moran, together with staff, arranged a surprise celebration to mark Nuala’s dedicated 25 years of service.

Principal Cahill thanked Nuala for her commitment to the school and applauded her supportive presence and hard work.

Deputy principal Mr. Moran highlighted Nuala’s involvement in all aspects of school life from opening the school in the morning, running the school shop to keeping an eye out for the student who may have forgotten a lunch or a locker key. Staff members thanked Nuala for her support, her friendship and her willingness to help.

Never one to seek the limelight, Nuala expressed her own appreciation and commented on how she and her six children have a very close bond with the school.

This close bond is reflected in the Goldsboro family sponsoring the “Joe Goldsboro Award” at the annual prize giving ceremony in memory of Nuala’s late husband Joe, who died in 1997.

The evening concluded with Ms. Cahill making a presentation to Nuala on behalf of the management and staff.