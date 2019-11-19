PICTURE GALLERY: LIT Thurles graduation 2019

Pictured at the conferring ceremony were, B.Sc. (Hons) in Sports Strength and Conditioning graduates, Conal Mahon, Offally, Eric Finn, Bruff Co. Limerick and Mark Butler, Loughmore Co. Tipperary

Pictured at the conferring Ceremony was B.Bs (Hons) graduate, Sarah Patterson, Thurles with her daughter Fiadh

Pictured at the conferring Ceremony were B.Bs. (Hons) graduates, Kirsty Downey, Cahir Co. Tipperary, Darragh Ronayne, Thurles Co. Tipperary, Louise O'Mahony, Thurles Co. Tipperary, Michael Lee, Upperchurch Co. Tipperary and Colin Dempsey, Thurles Co. Tipperary

Pictured at the conferring Ceremony were, B.Sc in Sports Strength and Conditioning graduates, Logan Edwards, Toronto Canada, Cillian Dunne, Borrisokane Co. Tipperary, Scott Dean, Clondalkin Co. Dublin and Stephen Ahearne, Clonmel Co. Tipperary

Pictured at the conferring Ceremony were, B.Sc (Hons) in Environmental and Geographical Sciences graduates, Eoin Fogarty, Roscrea Co. Tipperary and Grace English, Broadford Co. Clare

Pictured at the conferring Ceremony were, BA (Hons) Social Care Work graduates, Emma Compton, Donaskeigh Co. Tipperary and Eileen Croke, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary