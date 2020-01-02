Two Mile Borris NS pupils raise the roof with top concert at the Dome

Two Mile Borris National School played host to an evening of traditional music, song and dance to a packed house in The Dome on Thursday December 19.

The school hosted the hugely successful concert in association with the In Tune for Life Orchestra and the McGrath School of Irish Dance.

Concert goers were treated to jigs, reels and polkas performed by the orchestra, which consists of 70 musicians from the Tipperary area.

The children from junior infants to sixth class joined the orchestra on stage for festive hits which included Somewhere Only we Know and Somewhere in my Memory.

The school also performed their version of Dreams by The Cranberries.

The McGrath School of Irish Dance performed a selection of dances which included the highly entertaining Barrel Dance.

Principal Michael Ryan thanked the organising committee, staff, students and parents in the school for their work in organising the event and said that ‘the night will live in the memories of everyone involved for many years to come.’

He also thanked local businesses for their support in sponsoring the event.