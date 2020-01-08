WIT presents Try Gaeilge

Waterford Institute of Technology presents Try Gaeilge, Thursday, January 9, 2020. There are still a number of places left but you need to register today. The day is aimed at secondary school students who might be considering studying Irish in WIT; those who have an interest in the language and finding out more about it; and those who would like to spend the day speaking Irish (great practice for the oral exam!). Please contact Séámus (sdillon@wit.ie) or go to www.wit.ie/events/humanities/try_gaeilge



At our Try Irish day in WIT you will:

- get an opportunity to speak Irish all day

- find out about how you can have a fulfilling career using your Irish language skills

- experience what Irish in college is like

- gain confidence for the Leaving Certificate oral

- have fun along the way



Try Irish in WIT is a fun and interactive way to spend the day while also learning about the Irish language. Delivered through Irish, this event will give you the confidence to ‘try Irish’ and have the confidence to do so.

Please contact Séámus (sdillon@wit.ie) or go to www.wit.ie/events/humanities/try_gaeilge