Presentation Thurles students take on the Waterford Greenway

The Transition Year and LCA students hopped on board an adventurous journey to the Déise county on September 24, 2020.

On what was their second outing of the year, they embarked on this 42km cycle with much enthusiasm and positivity.

For the many girls taking part in the Gaisce Awards, this trip formed part of the Adventure Journey task - a requirement in receiving the President's Award.

With an early start to what was an active filled day, the four bus entourage pulled out the gates of the Presentation Secondary School, shortly after 8am.

By 10am with a fresh wind blowing and a bright sun breaking through the morning haze, all students and staff were in Dungarvan, buckled up with helmets and geared up on bikes, ready to pedal the day away!

The long road ahead was characterised by scattered showers and stunning scenery - the Waterford coast and countryside providing a picturesque backdrop to the winding trail of budding bikers. Relying on the incentive of ice-cream to combat the empty stomachs and tired muscles, all eventually reached the half-way point. Students refuelled and recuperated, sampling the deluxe delights of the Coachhouse Café.

Off on the road again and all were headed for the Waterford Institute of Technology Sports Arena, where the buses were duly waiting. As with any school tour, there was a fair share of wrong turns and the odd tumble here and there, but thankfully everyone returned home safely.

The day was certainly a positive experience; the camaraderie and togetherness apparent to any passer-by, as well as being of major benefit to both physical and mental health. Highlights of the route included cycling over a large scale bridge, through dark and mystical tunnels and through an old train station complete with antique carriages and traditional tracks.

Undoubtedly, it was a day of achievement for all involved and there was an audible sense of relief upon crossing the finish line. Maith thú go léir !!