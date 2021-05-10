Tipperary student is Junior All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad Champion

A student from Ursuline Secondary School got first place in Junior (under 16s) category from 100 of Ireland’s top young problem-solvers in the National Final of the All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad.

Megan Boland from Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles is the 2021 ADAPT All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad (AILO) Junior Champion.

The National Final saw the students tackle some of the toughest puzzles in logic and linguistics in little-known languages from all over the globe.

The final, and the Preliminary Round in January, were both held online remotely due to the pandemic