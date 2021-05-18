Scoil Ruáin Killenaule students highlight 'May Day for Sustainability'

May Day for Sustainability

Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule, was delighted to participate in ‘May Day for Sustainability’, an awareness day for the United Nations Seventeen Sustainable Development Goals, on Tuesday May 11. The programme, organised by ETBI, aims to highlight the links between the goals and the Junior Cycle curriculum.

Here in Scoil Ruáin, all junior and TY students undertook a variety of projects with their teachers highlighting the links between their subjects and the SDGs. In math class, students created charts and graphs to represent the problems faced, globally and locally, in terms of sustainability and equality. History students considered how the past shapes the present and can guide our future. CSPE students debated, considered the goals and how they could be achieved over the next decade. The goals were translated into Irish and studied in Business, Geography and Science classes.

Sophie Direen, Torrie Doyle, Ross Flynn, Ben Allen, Emma Corcoran, James Doheny and CSPE teacher Paul O’Dwyer photographed on May Day for Sustainability



Well done to all students for their engagements with the project.

Thanks also to all the teachers who integrated and highlighted the goals in their lessons. We look forward to developing our teaching and learning about the Seventeen SDGs in all of our Junior Cycle subjects in the next academic year.