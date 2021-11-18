Victory for Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed U16 Girls Basketball Team

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed U16 Girls Basketball Team
From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star.
Well done to our u16 Girls Basketball team on their victory over Portlaoise College on a 30-12 score line last week in the Dome.
This was the girls first competitive outing in the first round of the Regional Cup, and we wish them the very best as they progress to the next round.
Our u16 & u19 Boys Basketball teams take to the court likewise this week against Mercy College Kilbeggan in their first-round ties.
Let’s hope they can emulate the girl's achievement and keep the winning run going!
