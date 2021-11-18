Munster club dates confirmed for Tipperary clubs

The fixtures have been made for Tipperary clubs competing in the Junior and Intermediate Munster championships this year.
Tipperary have been drawn into quarter-finals with Junior champions Skeheenarinky travelling to take on Tralee Parnells of Kerry in Austin Stack Park on Saturday the 27th of November.
Meanwhile, in the Intermediate game, Moyne/Templetuohy will also face Kerry opposition when they take on Kilmoyley, with the Tipp champions set to enjoy the luxury of home advantage with the game taking place in Templetuohy on Sunday the 28th of November.
Both games will be streamed via the clubber.ie service, while extra time will be played in both games if required.
Fixture details below.
Saturday, November 27th
AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Tralee Parnells V Skeheenarinky in Austin Stack Park Tralee at 1.30
Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork)
Sunday, November 28th
AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Moyne-Templetuohy V Kilmoyley in Templetuohy at 1:30pm
Referee: Niall Malone (Clare)
