Team Hope Shoe Box Appeal at Our Lady's Secondary School Templemore
We had an amazing response to the Christmas Shoebox appeal.
A huge thank you & well done to students & staff for their wonderful contribution to this year's Team Hope Christmas Shoe Box appeal.
The response in Our Lady's Secondary School has been fantastic, with over 160 shoeboxes and a generous amount of cash donations from staff.
The volunteers, when they came to collect them, were blown away by our generosity.
Every box means so much to the child that receives it. Thank you to all who contributed to this worthy cause.
*From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star
