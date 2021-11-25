Search

25 Nov 2021

Gael Linn Junior Debating Team at the Ursuline Secondary School

Gael Linn Junior Debating Team at the Ursuline Secondary School

Ursuline Junior Gael Linn Debating Team of Jane Hennebry, Róisìn Duffy, Ava Collins and Mairead O’Brien

Reporter:

Reporter

It was a brilliant result for the Ursuline Junior Gael Linn Debating Team on Monday 15 November with the team of Jane Hennebry, Roisin Duffy, Ava Collins and Mairead O'Brien seeing off stiff competition from Laurel Hill, Limerick and John the Baptist Community School Hospital.

They are now through to the next stage of the competition. Travelling to Limerick, the UCT team opposed the motion' homework should be abolished for Primary School students.'

They made some very good points about the necessity of homework in reinforcing classroom learning and suggesting it would be better to reduce the amount given rather than abolish it altogether.

UCT and St Anne's were both successful on the night. Well done! Comhghairdeachas to Ms Barry and her team of gaeilgeoirí.

*From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star

