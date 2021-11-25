Gael Linn Junior Debating Team at the Ursuline Secondary School

Ursuline Junior Gael Linn Debating Team of Jane Hennebry, Róisìn Duffy, Ava Collins and Mairead O’Brien
It was a brilliant result for the Ursuline Junior Gael Linn Debating Team on Monday 15 November with the team of Jane Hennebry, Roisin Duffy, Ava Collins and Mairead O'Brien seeing off stiff competition from Laurel Hill, Limerick and John the Baptist Community School Hospital.
They are now through to the next stage of the competition. Travelling to Limerick, the UCT team opposed the motion' homework should be abolished for Primary School students.'
They made some very good points about the necessity of homework in reinforcing classroom learning and suggesting it would be better to reduce the amount given rather than abolish it altogether.
UCT and St Anne's were both successful on the night. Well done! Comhghairdeachas to Ms Barry and her team of gaeilgeoirí.
*From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star
Alex Sheehan who kicked three penalties for Clonmel against City of Derry in the AIL League Division 2C on Saturday last.
Niall Fitzgerald scored a vital second half try for Cashel against Ballymena when the game was on a knife edge
