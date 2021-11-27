Members of the TY Wellbeing team during No to Bullying Week at the Presentation Thurles
Last week, TY PR and Wellbeing teams and our Student Council ran a special campaign called ‘No to Bullying/Inclusivity Week’ in our school.
These teams raised awareness by facilitating a school-wide discussion about our Anti-Bullying Charter, putting up posters around our school, giving each student and staff member a specialised Anti-Bullying bookmark, and Kahoot quizzes were organised.
For ‘Inclusivity’: games were held during the week; TY students Eva Cornally and Anna Daly taught our 1st Years the ‘Pick a bale of cotton’ line-dance, and the whole school had an ‘Odd socks day” to finish the week off last Friday.
We are very proud of all of the students who were involved in coordinating this very successful event.
A special ‘Thank You’ to Ms Eimear Harrold and Ms Yvonne O’Sullivan for all of their guidance and support.
*From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star
