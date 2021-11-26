Search

26 Nov 2021

Fixture plan released for remainder of West U21 Hurling championship

Fixture plan released for remainder of West U21 Hurling championship

U21 Hurling Championship:

The Ollies Bar West U21B Hurling Championship will continue this Sunday with the two remaining quarter finals.
Galtee Rovers and Golden/Kilfeacle originally fixed for last Sunday November 21st in Dundrum is now re-fixed for this Sunday November 28th at 12 noon.

The third and final quarter final will also take place this Sunday November 28th at 11am in Annacarty with the meeting of Arravale Rovers and Clonoulty/Rossmore.

Finish on the day rules will apply to both quarter finals. The intention is to play the semi finals & final of the B Competition on weekends of the 5th and 12th December.

Under-21 B Hurling Championship:

Seven teams affiliated;

Quarter-Final 1 - Golden/Kilfeacle v Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun

Quarter-Final 2 - Eire Og Annacarty / Sean Treacys v Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Quarter-Final 3 – Lattin/Cullen Gaels - BYE

Quarter-Final 4 - Arravale Rovers v Clonoulty/Rossmore

Semi-finals;

Semi-Final 1 - Quarter-Final 1 Winner V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Semi-Final 2 – Lattin/Cullen Gaels V Quarter-Final 4

Under-21 A Hurling Championship;
The O’Dwyer Steel West U21A Hurling Championship Final between Cashel King Cormacs and Cappawhite Gaels has been fixed for Sunday December 12th with a 12 noon throw in at Golden.

