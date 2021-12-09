Search

09 Dec 2021

Coláiste Mhuire Under 16.5 junior hurling team win Munster semi-final

Coláiste Mhuire Under 16.5 junior hurling team win Munster semi-final

Coláiste Mhuire Under 16.5 junior hurling team

Reporter:

Reporter

Great result for our u16.5 junior hurling team who defeated St. Paul’s Waterford in the Munster semi-final last week.

They are pictured in the photo prior to the match sporting their new set of GAA jerseys that were kindly sponsored by Phil Purcell Engineering.

We wish them all the best in their upcoming Munster final next week.

From the School Days in the Tipperary Star. 

Carrick-on-Suir's Tour de France stars lead Sunday cycle from their hometown

Planning lodged in Tipp to erect 30m high lattice telecommunications support structure

LATEST

Latest production by St Mary's Choral Society promises to be a magical experience

Be sure to support them!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media