Coláiste Mhuire Under 16.5 junior hurling team win Munster semi-final

Coláiste Mhuire Under 16.5 junior hurling team
Great result for our u16.5 junior hurling team who defeated St. Paul’s Waterford in the Munster semi-final last week.
They are pictured in the photo prior to the match sporting their new set of GAA jerseys that were kindly sponsored by Phil Purcell Engineering.
We wish them all the best in their upcoming Munster final next week.
From the School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Pictured at the book launch in the Sacred Heart Church on Friday last were: L:R; Michael Delaney Fr. Conor Hayes, Fr. Dominic Meehan, Sr. Breda Coman, Barry Derby, Anne-Marie Mason, Sonny Donog
Deputy Principal, Olivia O'Brien, LCA 2021 National Award Recipient Chelsie Hartigan & Presenter Rory O'Connor
