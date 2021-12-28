Christmas Jumper Day at the Presentation raises over over €1000 for St Vincent de Paul

SVP Fundraiser - Student Council 6th Year Rep. Áine Bowe & Principal, Trish O'Callaghan
Well done to our Students’ Council for organising our school’s annual “Christmas Jumper Day” last week. This is a fundraiser that our students hold each year to raise funds for our local St Vincent de Paul. This year, we have raised over €1000. We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who donated so generously to this worthy cause.
From School Days in the Tipperary Star
Bingo in Ballingarry on this Saturday, New Year's Day run by Gortnahoe Hall Committee. Check it out.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.