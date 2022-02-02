CBS Thurles students take to the stage in Quay Theatre workshop

Students at the CBS taking part in theatre workshop with Cathal Ryan
Past student Cathal Ryan recently returned to the school and spent a full day with each of the TY classes to carry out his "Cross the Line Workshop."
Cathal has recently completed his acting training at The Lir Academy, Dublin and has taken what he learned through theatre to create a workshop for everyone, irrespective of their interests. It focuses on the students finding respect for each other and themselves, finding inner confidence and a sense of individualism to become the best version of themselves. It gets the students out of their comfort zone in a very comfortable way.
Cathal provides this workshop under his company Quay Theatre which can be found on Instagram at quay theatre.
Thanks so much to Cathal for returning to see us. The boys really enjoyed it. We look forward to welcoming Cathal back in the future to work with other groups
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
